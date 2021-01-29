Munchy Crunchy Protein Touts Its Plant-based Ingredients

Munchy Crunchy Protein from Woodbury, Minn.-based Vegetarian Traveler is a new on-the-go plant-based snack that contains 16 grams of protein per serving. The product comes in three flavors: Rockin’ Ranch, Chillin’ Chipotle and Salted Caramel.

Rockin’ Ranch has a smooth and savory ranch dressing flavor with onion, garlic, tomato and spices. Chillin’ Chipotle features an “earthy” flavor with a touch of smoke and mild spiciness with garlic, onion, paprika and tomato. Salted Caramel combines sweet and salty flavors.

According to recent studies, products containing plant-based protein continue to be in high demand, not only for vegetarians, vegans and flexitarians but a mix of protein seekers of all ages, Vegetarian Traveler stated, noting its products are also low in carbs and high in fiber.