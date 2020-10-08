Nasal Antiseptic Kills 99.99% of Germs, Company Says

BlueWillow Biologics,a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, has launched NanoBio Protect, an alcohol-free, moisturizing, long-lasting over-the-counter (OTC) nasal antiseptic proven to kill 99.99% of infection-causing germs on contact.

Once applied to the skin in and around the nose, the key entry point for most respiratory infections, NanoBio Protect provides protection for up to eight hours. NanoBio is easy to apply with a cotton swab, pleasant to use, and the moisturizing, alcohol- and fragrance-free formula is safe for the entire family, according to the company. Each 0.61-ounce bottle provides at least 40 treatments and is currently available for purchase on Amazon.com. NanoBio Protect will also be launching in over 4,400 CVS Pharmacy stores across the U.S. beginning in November.

NanoBio Protect’s broad-spectrum effectiveness stems from the company’s proprietary nanotechnology, according to the company. The patented, natural oil nanodroplets optimize the antiseptic’s (0.13% Benzalkonium chloride (BZK]) antimicrobial activity and its ability to kill germs on the skin. NanoBio Protect works because it is scientifically formulated to be the right size and charge to kill infection-causing germs in and around the nose where they are most likely to enter the body, the company noted.