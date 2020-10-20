Nature’s Way Launches KiDS Line

Nature’s Way, a Green Bay, Wis.-based dietary supplement provider, has launched a new line of KiDS products spanning multiple needs.

The line includes a kids multivitamin plus immune support (Nature’s Way Happy & Healthy Multi), a supplement for bone and muscle support (Nature’s Way Growing Bones & Muscles), a supplement for calm mood support (Nature’s Way Cool, Calm & Collected), a supplement for healthy eye function (Nature’s Way Healthy Eyes), and support for occasional acid indigestion (Nature’s Way Tummy Soothe).

The entire product line is safe and effective for children, which means that they are expertly crafted with quality, purity and safety, according to Nature’s Way.

“Right now, parents are prioritizing their families’ health more than ever. This is where the Nature’s Way KiDS line comes in,” said Nature’s Way Brand Manager Peter Olson.