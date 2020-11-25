New Scooters Made From Ocean Waste

Micro Kickboard is launching a new line of children’s scooters made of recycled materials, specifically from the maritime industry. The new line has been manufactured using recycled fishing nets and other plastic waste left behind in the ocean. It is estimated that 640,000 tons of nets, ropes and other equipment are discarded each year, threatening marine life and our ecosystem.

Grand Rapids, Mich.-based Micro Kickboard said that by recycling this “green plastic,” the company not only contributes to cleaner oceans, it also helps reduce its own ecological footprint during manufacturing. The company said it is able to reduce CO2 emissions by up to 82%, compared to using non-recycled materials.

The new ECO-Collection of scooters consists of two models: the Mini Deluxe ECO for ages 2-5 and the Maxi Deluxe ECO for ages 5-12, available in an exclusive “eco green” color. The scooters can be found at microkickboard.com and at select retailers. As with all Micro scooters, the Mini and Maxi ECO have passed the most stringent USA safety tests, according to the company.