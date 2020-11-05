Not Your Heavy, Old-School Hiking Boot

Cole Haan, an American performance lifestyle brand and retailer, has introduced the 4.ZERØGRAND Hiker, which the company says will end the “stiff, heavy, old-school hiking boots as we know them.”

The latest style to join the 4.ZERØGRAND franchise, the hiking boot combines comfort, traction and weather protection needed for this winter season.

“Hiking Boots have been a Cole Haan bestseller for years,” said David Maddocks, brand president of Cole Haan. “This year our design and innovation teams brought things to the next level, delivering a hiker built for the future that provides the ultimate utility for consumers seeking to get outside for some fresh air this winter.”

The 4.ZERØGRAND Hiker is available for men and women in a variety of colorways. The company said it’s the most advanced and technical boot to date, and is lightweight and weather-ready. All styles are wrapped in waterproof leather and suede around a sturdy insulated lining to keep feet dry and warm in wintry conditions. The uppers are paired with Cole Haan’s advanced triple-density GRANDFØAM cushioning system to give the boot the dynamic ride of an athletic shoe, according to the company. A redesigned full-length tread pattern provides a durable grip in all conditions.