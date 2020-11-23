Type to search

Retail New Product Spotlight

Nutella’s New Breakfast Kit Benefits Childhood Hunger

November 23, 2020
Nutella, The Original Hazelnut Spread, is releasing a limited-edition DIY Holiday Breakfast Kit to help inspire new family traditions while supporting No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger.

Designed to give families more opportunity to enjoy a special breakfast together and bond over shared experiences in the kitchen, the kit features key ingredients for a newly released Gingerbread Pancake recipe, gingerbread-shaped cutters and a specially marked Nutella holiday jar in a festive 12-inch x 15-inch tin shaped just like the iconic Nutella jar. For every specially marked jar sold, whether purchased through the kit online or separately at retailers nationwide, 20 cents will go to support No Kid Hungry up to $300,000.

“In what has been a challenging and uncertain time, we recognize that many children will face hunger this year,” said Todd Midura, vice president of marketing for Parsippany, N.J.-based Nutella North America. “We want to do our part to support No Kid Hungry to help give breakfast to children who need it.”

