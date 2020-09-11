Ortega Introduces Cauliflower-Based Taco Shells and Tortillas

Ortega, a brand of Mexican food products including taco shells, taco kits, Mexican seasonings and taco sauce, has released a line of Ortega taco shells and tortillas made with cauliflower. Ortega Cauliflower & Corn Taco Shells and Ortega Cauliflower & Flour Tortillas offer an alternative to traditional corn taco shells and flour tortillas, the Parsippany, N.J.-based company said. They are now available now at grocery stores nationwide alongside new Ortega Street Taco Sauces and an Ortega Taco Pizza Kit.

A new line of Street Taco Sauces were inspired by food truck-style tacos. The Ortega Street Taco Sauce line was created to pair with most proteins, and includes Asada 3 Chile & Garlic, Tinga Chipotle Tomato Habanero and Mojo Chile Lime.