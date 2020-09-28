ParmCrisps Offering Plant-Based Option

Snack manufacturer ParmCrisps, which offers artisan-crafted crunchy crisps made from oven-baked cheese, is introducing Plant-Based ParmCrisps, made from 100% dairy-free cheese. Plant-Based ParmCrisps will come in two flavors: sea salt and cracked black pepper.

According to ParmCrisps, grocery sales of plant-based foods have grown 29% in the past two years, according to SPINS data released in 2020. Plant-based cheese, in particular, has seen an 18% spike since 2019.

“The ParmCrisps innovation strategy has always been developed with the consumer top of mind,” said Sam Kestenbaum, CEO of the Montclair, N.J.-based company. “When we noticed a trend toward plant-based snacking, we partnered with Whole Foods Market to create a solution for both our consumers and our retail partners.”

Plant-Based ParmCrisps will be available in Whole Foods Markets in October for a suggested retail price of $4.79.