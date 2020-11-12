Perdue Celebrating Holiday with ThanksNuggets

Perdue is introducing ThanksNuggets, a limited-time offering that packs the best flavors of Thanksgiving into two nuggets: breaded breast meat turkey nuggets and breaded dark meat turkey and cranberry nuggets. The company said the drumstick-shaped dark meat nugget is inspired by traditional sides like cranberry sauce and stuffing, while the turkey-shaped white meat nugget is inspired by the sweet potato.

Perdue is only selling the ThanksNuggets online beginning Nov. 13. In honor of the company’s 100th anniversary, 100 bags of ThanksNuggets will be available for sale on PerdueFarms.com for $19.20, a nod to the company’s founding year. The 24-ounce package includes separately wrapped dark and white meat nuggets.