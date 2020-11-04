Plant-Based Chocolate is Sugar and Dairy Fee

In a kitchen during the COVID-19 lockdown, artisan African chocolate brand De Villiers Chocolate created from scratch a sugar-free and dairy-free range of sustainably sourced chocolate.

The range of plant-based chocolate does not cause any negative reactions, such as blood sugar or insulin spikes and gastrointestinal side effects, and is also Rainforest Alliance and KETO certified, as well as registered with the Vegan Society, according to Cape Town, South Africa-based De Villiers Chocolate. This makes the chocolate safe for people with diabetes, those on a vegan or the ketogenic diet, and anyone looking for a healthier chocolate alternative, the company said.

De Villiers Chocolate’s range of sugar-free and dairy-free chocolate is available in a number of flavors, including dark chocolate and various nut butters such as almond, cashew and hazelnut. The company crafts its chocolate in a small artisan factory in Cape Town consisting of custom-built machines.