Pluie Introduces Self-Sanitizing Diaper Changing Table

Pluie is a self-sanitizing diaper changing table with a sleek design that is safe and hygienic, according to the manufacturer with the same name. Invented by busy mom and Food Network star, Addie Gundry, Pluie says it’s bringing innovation to a decades-old problem: Public diaper changing stations haven’t changed; they’re outdated, dirty and uncomfortable. Believing all children and caretakers deserve a better experience, Gundry began reimagining, designing and developing what is now Pluie.

Established this year, Pluie is modernizing the outdated public restroom diaper changing table experience with the world’s first and only self-sanitizing table, powered by a patent-pending UV-C light system, according to the Chicago-based company. Pluie‘s patent-pending UV-C light system (placed behind a protection panel) turns on when closed and not in use, to sanitize the changing space. UV-C light is known to kill 99.9% of germs, bacteria, and viruses, including COVID, E. coli, and Influenza through a photochemical reaction that damages their DNA. It is the same UV-C light technology that is widely used today in hospitals to sterilize patient room surfaces.

The signature table’s reimagined design also includes first-to-market features such as a plush, leak proof cushion, a retractable security strap and multipurpose durable handles, according to the company.