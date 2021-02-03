Type to search

Raging Eagle Mango Beer Is ‘Bold and Invigorating,’ Company Says

February 3, 2021
D.G. Yuengling & Son, America’s oldest brewery, has launched Yuengling Raging Eagle Mango Beer, a pilsner beer made with natural mango flavor. The Pottsville, Pa.-based company said the addition to Yuengling’s portfolio is ideal for adults who are looking for “bold, invigorating flavor in their next beer adventure.”  At 6.0% alcohol by volume, Raging Eagle is brewed with classic hops for a crisp taste of mango freshness, according to the company.

“We saw an opportunity to leverage our six generations of brewing expertise to create a refreshing mango beer that appeals to adventurous drinkers and adds a bold new brand to our portfolio of iconic beers,” said Jen Yuengling, a sixth-generation brewer for D.G. Yuengling & Son. “Raging Eagle Mango Beer feeds into the passion and energy of the 21-35 young adult who is often surrounded by friends and itching to embark on new and unique adventures.”

The beer is now available in 24-ounce cans. More Yuengling Raging Eagle pack configurations will be available later in the year. The company sells its products in 22 states.

