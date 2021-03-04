Reese’s Announces a First for Its Peanut Butter Cups

It only made sense that Hershey’s Reese’s brand announced its Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups on March 1, which happened to be National Peanut Butter Lovers Day.

With the new Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups, the brand said it has released “the most extreme, peanut buttery version” of its peanut butter cups by removing the chocolate. That’s right — for the first time ever, in its more than 90-year history, there is no chocolate. Stuffed with the same Reese’s peanut butter inside and a 100% peanut butter candy-flavored shell on the outside, there has never been a Reese’s Cup like this before.

“While launching a Reese’s Cup with absolutely no chocolate might come as a shock, we’re giving the truest peanut butter fans something to go wild about,” said Margo McIlvaine, Reese’s brand manager.

Reese’s Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cups will be rolled out in standard, king size and miniatures at retailers nationwide beginning in early April for a limited time.