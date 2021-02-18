Type to search

Manufacturing New Product Spotlight Retail New Product Spotlight

Reese’s Has Officially Satisfied the Organic Crowd

February 18, 2021
Share

The Hershey Co.’s Reese’s brand is introducing Organic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups available in dark and milk chocolate nationwide. Organic Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups are certified USDA Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified and Rainforest Alliance Certified.

“We’re continuing to expand our product line so there is a Reese’s cup for nearly everyone,” said Eric Newton, brand manager for Reese’s Organic. “When consumers go down the candy aisle or shop online, we want everyone to have an option to choose from, and we aren’t settling until everyone can enjoy a Reese’s product.”  

Tags:
Previous Article
Contact Us

Knighthouse Media Inc.
830 W. Route 22, #104
Lake Zurich, IL 60047
Phone:  (312) 285-0264

Retail and Hospitality Hub
© 2021, Knighthouse Media. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy
Website Development - Joyce Inc