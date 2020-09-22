Reese’s is Getting Salty

The rumor has been that the Hershey Co. was going to introduce Reese’s Big Cups with Potato Chips. Maybe that product is coming, but Hershey’s has officially announced that it has made its No. 1-selling candy bar brand salty … with pretzels. In November, the Hershey, Pa.-based company is introducing Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels.

“Let’s face it, we’re all feeling a little bit salty this year,” said Ian Norton, senior director of Reese’s brand. “In true Reese’s fashion, we channeled our feelings into sweet and salty deliciousness with new Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels.”

Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels will be available in a 1.3-ounce standard size/single cup and a 2.6-ounce king size/two cups. Additionally, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups with Pretzels Miniatures (SRP $3.79) will be available in January. Both products will be permanent additions to the Reese’s lineup.

Back to Reese’s Big Cups with Potato Chips. The product is coming, but not until next March and only for a limited time, Hershey says.