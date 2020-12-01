Rice, Noodle Bowls Feature a Fusion of Flavors
Lee Kum Kee, a maker of Asian sauces and condiments, has introduced a new line of ready-to-eat, gourmet rice and noodle bowls. The globally inspired, street-style meals are available in eight varieties, each featuring a fusion of flavors, according to the City of Industry, Calif.-based company, which notes the bowls also speak to the growing consumer demand for fast, ready-to-make meals, but also offer a tasty culinary experience. The bowls can be prepared in less than three minutes in the microwave.
Varieties include:
- Chinese Style Dan Dan Noodles — with peanut sauce and sesame oil.
- Asian Style Soy Garlic Noodles — with carrot and cabbage.
- Asian Style Sesame Teriyaki Noodles — with miso and garlic.
- Hong-Kong Style Chow Mein — with sesame seed and spring onion.
- Peruvian Style Fried Rice — with soy sauce and chili peppers.
- Spicy Fried Rice — with chili and Sichuan pepper powder.
- Mexican Style Fried Rice — with black beans and corn.
- Chicken Flavored Brown Rice — with carrot and spring onion.