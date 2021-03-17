Type to search

Sabra Introduces Plant-based Snacks for Kids

March 17, 2021
Hummus manufacturer Sabra has introduced a line of plant-based single-serve snacks for kids called Sabra Kids. The line includes Brownie Batter Dip & Graham Cracker Sticks and Taco Dip & Rolled Tortilla Chips.

Sabra Kids come in packs of three single-serve snacks and the products are plant-based, vegan, Kosher and made from non-GMO ingredients.

According to a recent survey by OnePoll in conjunction with White Plains, N.Y.-based Sabra, 70% of parents say they want their kids to eat more plant-based foods, but 80% say they usually give their picky kids the same snacks they already like. More than 70% of parents say their kids will try a new snack if do.

