ShoeDazzle, Rita Ora Team up for Shoe Collection

ShoeDazzle, an American online fashion subscription service based in El Segundo, Calif., is partnering with singer and fashion icon Rita Ora on a new curated collection called the Rita Ora x ShoeDazzle Collection. With the collection, ShoeDazzle and Ora say they’re encouraging women around the world to express their style and creativity in their own unique way.

“I believe that fashion can be a creative outlet for individuals to express themselves freely. I think it’s important for everyone to have access to footwear that gives them confidence and that’s what really drove my desire to collaborate with ShoeDazzle,” Ora said.

In addition, Rita Ora and ShoeDazzle are launching the Women of the Future Fund. This fund is a $100,000 investment to be awarded in grants to three women who are working in creative industries. With these grants, ShoeDazzle and Ora aim “to provide a life changing opportunity for women who are creating art to make the world a more beautiful, and equitable place.”