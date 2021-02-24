Shortbread Cookies Made with Superfood Baobab

Nunbelievable, a New York-based baked goods company that creates wholesome cookies, has unveiled the latest addition to its product lineup — snack-size shortbread cookies that contain only 100 calories and are made using the emerging superfood baobab, which has a hint of a sweet citrus taste.

Nunbelievable’s Co-Founder and CEO Bryan Janeczko said baobab is packed full of antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. “Studies have shown that the baobab fruit can enhance immunity, help balance blood sugar levels, reduce inflammation and optimize digestive health. It’s the perfect ingredient for our shortbread cookies,” he added.

The company says the shortbread cookies feature only the highest quality, sustainably sourced baobab fruit powder from Zimbabwe, where Nunbelievable Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer Kuda Biza was born and raised. “I grew up eating the baobab fruit, so it feels great to be able to bring this ingredient to a global market,” Biza says. “Now everyone can experience first-hand the amazing benefits of this superfruit like I did.”

Nunbelievable’s new snack-size shortbread cookies are available in four different varieties: original shortbread, chocolate shortbread, baobab lemon poppyseed and baobab original shortbread

The company was originally inspired by a group of nuns who devoted their lives to providing meals for the hungry. Nunbelievable donates a portion of its sales to food pantries, soup kitchens and other organizations that are on the front lines of the fight against hunger, with a mission of providing 10 million meals in three years.