‘SI’ Celebrating Lakers’ NBA Title with Commemorative Issue

Maven Media Brands is releasing a special Sports Illustrated commemorative issue celebrating the Los Angeles Lakers’ NBA championship victory over the Miami Heat. The Lakers won their 17th NBA title on Sunday — tying them with the Boston Celtics for the most championships among NBA franchises.

The magazine will hit newsstands in Los Angeles on Oct. 22, and is available now for purchase online.

“This has been a uniquely challenging year and an NBA postseason unlike any other, but in the end it confirmed two familiar truths: the Lakers are one of the greatest franchises in sports, and LeBron James deserves a place in the pantheon of American athletes,” said Steve Cannella, co-editor in chief of Sports Illustrated. “SI is excited to celebrate the accomplishments of a team that has delivered moments of joy in a year that has otherwise been so trying for so many.”

The commemorative Lakers issue is a 96-page celebration of the team, players, and history, all culminating in the franchise’s 17th championship win in the strangest and most challenging season in NBA history. Features include playoff coverage of each round, a celebration of the history of the team, and features on LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Kyle Kuzma, Dwight Howard and Frank Vogel.