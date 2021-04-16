Type to search

Special K Has a New Flavor

April 16, 2021
From sweet strawberries to salty pretzels, everything tastes better when it’s dipped in chocolate. So says Kellogg’s, which has introduced Kellogg’s Special K Dipped Chocolatey Almond cereal. Kellogg’s says its new cereal contains a multi-textured mix of ingredients like multigrain flakes dipped in a chocolatey shell, cocoa-dusted flakes and sliced almonds.

“At Kellogg’s Special K, we help cereal lovers do what’s delicious by providing them with a diverse range of flavorful and innovative products,” said Cindy Huntington, brand director at Battle Creek, Mich.-based Kellogg’s. 

Special K Dipped Chocolatey Almond joins the full range of Special K flavors, packing the same leading ingredient — whole grain. The new cereal also features additional ingredients that make for a good source of fiber and other nutrients like Vitamins A, C and E as well as antioxidants, according to Kellogg’s.

