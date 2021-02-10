Spiked Agua Frescas Inspired by Latin American Recipes

Honcho, a brand created by the Common Cider Co., has a new line of spiked agua frescas, which combine all-natural fruit nectar, freshwater sourced from the Sierra Mountains and a tropical fruit wine recipe. Inspired by Latin American recipes and ingredients, Honcho’s artisanal spiked agua frescas come in mango, blueberry lemon and prickly pear flavors.

“Agua frescas are the perfect way to enjoy a refreshing, full-flavor fruit beverage so we took extra care to perfect our recipe paying homage to Latin tradition while adding our own twist with Honcho’s unique fruit wine blend,” said Fran Toves, CEO of Common Cider.

Brewed in Auburn, Calif., Honcho’s products contain 100 calories per can and have no sugar-based alcohol additives.