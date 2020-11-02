Sweet Baby Ray’s Adds New Flavor

Expanding its line of dipping sauces and spreads, Sweet Baby Ray’s has added Ray’s Chicken Sauce, which combines the traditional flavors of honey mustard and barbecue sauce to create a subtly-sweet, smoky flavor, according to the company. The sauce can be served on top of a sandwich or with tenders or nuggets for dipping.

“As so many of us continue to eat lunch and dinner at home, condiments have taken center stage on our tables,” said Tom Murphy, vice president of brand marketing for Chicago-based Sweet Baby Ray’s. “And amid football and backyard ‘tailgating’ season, we will continue to deliver new flavors for home chefs to serve their families and guests.”