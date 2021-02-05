Target Celebrating Black History Month with Items from Black Designers and Businesses

Target said it’s celebrating Black voices, heritage, ingenuity and creativity with its biggest Black History Month collection ever, including hundreds of items from Black designers and businesses. Now in its sixth year, the exclusive collection features apparel, accessories and more made by and for the Black community.

In addition to exclusive items designed by Target’s in-house design team, this year’s collection includes three designs from up-and-coming Black designers from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), winners of Target’s inaugural HBCU Design Challenge, where college students competed for the chance to have their designs appear on merchandise sold as part of Target’s 2021 assortment. Target said it has also brought on more Black-owned and Black-founded businesses than ever before, from ROSEN Skincare’s face treatments and McBride Sisters Wines sustainable sips to streetwear-inspired dog apparel and accessories by Fresh Pawz.

