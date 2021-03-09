Target Debuting ‘Sweet’ New Private Brand

Target is launching a new private-branded grocery item on April 5 called Favorite Day. The brand will feature more than 700 items across bakery, snacks, candy, premium ice cream, cake decorating supplies, beverage mixers, mocktails and more.

“We’re thrilled to build on the strength of Target’s food and beverage business by debuting our new owned brand, Favorite Day,” says Rick Gomez, executive vice president and chief food and beverage officer for Target. “Rooted in guest insights and developed by our talented Target team, Favorite Day continues to differentiate Target’s owned brand portfolio.”

The store brand includes two product lines: Favorite Day Bakery, offering a variety of assorted baked goods including cupcakes and breads; and Favorite Day Gourmet, a collection of sweets spanning ice cream, baked goods and beyond.