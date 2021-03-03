Tempur Sealy Unveils New Product Lineup

Mattress company Tempur Sealy International is introducing an expanded mattress portfolio — the company’s largest launch in its 140-year history. The new Sealy mattresses feature technologies that provide enhanced support and durability — including ultra-responsive coils and memory foams — and innovations such as breathable, cool-to-the-touch covers to help keep consumers cool throughout the night, according to the Lexington, Ky.-based company.

Available in a simplified portfolio that now includes Sealy Essentials, Posturepedic and Posturepedic Plus product lines; a range of innerspring, foam and hybrid options; and choices that range from $199 to $1,999 for a queen mattress, the new lineup makes it even-easier for consumers to find the perfect Sealy mattress for their needs, regardless of their shape, size, sleep style or budget, the company said.

Tempur Sealy said its work with orthopedic specialists led to the introduction of its Posturepedic mattress nearly 70 years ago. The company said the new Posturepedic mattress collection builds on this legacy and is engineered to deliver enhanced support and comfort.