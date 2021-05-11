Lasagna + Mac & Cheese = LasagnaMac, a new food mashup product from Stouffer’s. The company’s creamy, cheesy Macaroni & Cheese is stacked between layers of its Lasagna with Meat & Sauce. As appetites for nostalgic and feel-good foods remain on the rise, especially among Gen-Z eaters, Stouffer’s calls LasagnaMac the ultimate comfort food experience.

LasagnaMac is a limited-time promotional item, available online this summer, when a limited number of fans will have a chance to try it.

“Bringing together two of our best-selling products is a simple way to express the intent of our new marketing campaign, ‘Happyfull,’ ” said Megan McLaughlin, brand marketing manager for Stouffer’s. “We worked to create a recipe that will make our fans feel both happy and full. LasagnaMac is a great example of how our innovation is anchored in consumer obsession.”

“Happyfull,” which launched earlier this month, is supported with fully integrated efforts, including traditional and social media, influencer content, public relations support and omnichannel marketing.