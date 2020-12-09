These Shirts Are ButterSoft

RSVLTS, creators of licensed apparel since 2012, recently launched a line of long-sleeve button-down shirts, ButterSoft, which the company says are made with the finest, airy cotton fabric material and are available in five distinct colors.

Featuring 360° Stretch Technology and made with an ultra-soft and warm, breathable material, ButterSoft is part sweatshirt and part button-down shirt. The introduction of the ButterSoft collection marks the production of RSVLTS’ softest shirt ever, the company said.

Founded and headquartered in Hoboken, N.J., the company said its brand is rooted in super high-grand Americana, nostalgia and a dedication to those with a bold, fun spirit.