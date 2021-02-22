This Beverage Brand Now Has National Distribution in 7-Eleven

Koia, known for its low-sugar and 100% plant-based beverages, said it now has national distribution in 7-Eleven Inc. stores across the U.S. 7-Eleven will carry Koia’s protein line including popular flavors vanilla, cacao and chocolate banana, each containing 18 grams of protein with only 4-6 grams of sugar priced at $3.99 per bottle.

“Over 60% of our consumers come to 7-Eleven for beverages, making it critical for our portfolio to match their needs of living healthy lives,” said Daniela Field, Senior Category Manager of 7-Eleven. “Koia is how we stay competitive and evolve as a broader better-for-you destination, and we wholeheartedly believe it can stand alongside any of the big brands we carry.”

“We’ve seen our customer base grow and evolve as more people struggle to find affordable, plant-based foods that taste great,” said Chris Hunter, co-founder and CEO of Los Angeles-based Koia. “7-Eleven has a unique ability to evolve its shelves quickly and deliver low sugar products that people care about today. We’re excited to expand with them as they work to make healthy choices more accessible to everyone.”