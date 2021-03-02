UnMEAT Is Launching in U.S.

UnMEAT, a new 100% plant-based burger, is launching in the United States. The new meat-free burger delivers the same benefits as other plant-based burgers — sustainability, animal-friendly, health, nutrition — with less than 10 simple ingredients, according to Century Pacific Food, the brand’s owner, which is based in Manila, the Philippines.

UnMEAT is made with non-GMO plant-based ingredients, with zero cholesterol and trans-fat, while offering a healthy source of protein and fiber, Century Pacific Food states. Its ingredients include soy protein, vegetable oil, onion, wheat, salt, vinegar and soy sauce.

The plant-based market is fast-growing, estimated to be valued at $20 billion globally and growing at least 15% annually, according to Century Pacific Food. Moreover, studies show that nearly 50% of consumers are flexitarians or individuals who increasingly consume plant-based foods, while still eating animal products in moderation.

“Our legacy is rooted in providing quality proteins across a number of food categories, from dairy to plant-based,” said Gregory Banzon, chief operating officer of Century Pacific Food. “This is only the beginning of our commitment to delivering delicious and affordable plant-based options.”