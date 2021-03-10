Upton Naturals Launches Vegan Hot Dog

Upton’s Naturals said it’s bringing to market “a 100% vegan version of an all-beef hot dog” called the Updog. Smoky, savory and with classic hot dog “snap” when you bite into it, the product delivers the taste and texture of Chicago’s famous Kosher beef hot dogs, but without the meat, the company said. It is made from wheat-gluten seitan and other simple ingredients.

The Updog is also seasoned with yellow mustard seed and onion powder, but what sets it apart is the product’s algae-based coating and curing process, according to Chicago-based Upton Naturals. A serving also contains 20 grams of protein and is a good source of iron and potassium, the company said. It’s also Non-GMO Certified (NSF), Kosher Certified (CRC), Plant-Based Certified and free of cholesterol, trans fat, added sugars and artificial flavors.

The Updog is available for retailers nationwide to carry for a suggested retail price of $5.99 for a 10-ounce package of four links.