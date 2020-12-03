Type to search

Valley Lahvosh Baking Introduces Mini Crackers

December 3, 2020
Valley Lahvosh Baking Co. is going small with the newest addition to its retail product line: Lahvosh Minis, Sea Salt.

The Lahvosh Minis combine the flavor of Lahvosh with just a dash of sea salt to add a little interest, packed into a bite-sized cracker. Lahvosh Minis, available in a 4.5-ounce box, are the right cracker for charcuterie boards, healthy snacking, and as an accompaniment to soups and salads.

The minis are the latest size in a line of Lahvosh crackers that includes four other round sizes as well as the company’s signature shapes — hearts, stars and Christmas trees.

Fresno, Calif.-based Valley Lahvosh Baking Co. has been making bread products in the same location in since 1922.

