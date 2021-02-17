Vegan Deodorant Line Is a ‘Healthier Alternative’

Personal care brand Raw Sugar Living has launched a deodorant collection in Target stores that is have wrapped in 100% biodegradable recyclable plastic-free packaging and is clinically and allergy-tested. Raw Sugar Deodorant is made with naturally derived ingredients, cruelty-free and vegan. The Sarasota, Fla.-based company said the line holds true “to the brand’s core values of making clean beauty affordable — while smelling amazing.”

The company also said the new addition to its product line meets the growing demand for planet-friendly, sustainable and safe-to-use deodorants. Infused with odor-fighting oils and fragrances, Raw Sugar Deodorant is free of aluminum, baking soda, talc, parabens and propylene glycol. The formula contains no harsh chemicals and is designed to detox and balance the natural skin barrier while reducing body odor-causing bacterial growth, the company said.

“Consumers are the heart of our business and are the drivers of our product development,” said Ronnie Shugar, co-founder and CEO of Raw Sugar Living. “Guests are seeking healthier alternatives that contain natural ingredients, are affordable, planet-friendly and provide expected results. To support this, we formulated these deodorants specifically to be gentle on the skin and tough on body odor.”