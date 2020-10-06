Type to search

Veggies Made Great Teams with Beyond Meat

October 6, 2020
Veggies Made Great, a Rahway, N.J.-based manufacture of “veggie-rich” foods, is partnering with plant-based meat provider Beyond Meat to create a new Veggies Made Great Frittata Line made with Beyond Meat, which will be available at select retailers in the coming weeks, and available for sale online at www.veggiesmadegreat.com and Amazon.

The new Veggies Made Great Frittatas made with Beyond Meat  include two flavors:

• Veggies Made Great Sausage & Pepper Frittata made using Beyond Beef Crumbles.

• Veggies Made Great Sausage, Egg & Cheese Frittata made using Beyond Beef Crumbles

The frittatas will be sold as a six-pack and individually wrapped (2-ounces/unit). The new frittatas are gluten free, vegetarian, 90 calories or less and contain 5 grams of protein or more.

