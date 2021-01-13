Type to search

What Happens When SONIC and Slim Jim Get Together?

January 13, 2021
A fast-food chain and a well-known meat snack provider have teamed up to create a new retail product. Oklahoma City-based SONIC Drive-In announced a new licensing partnership with Conagra Brands’ Slim Jim to infuse flavors of SONIC’s Chili Cheese Coney into a meat stick to create the SONIC Chili Cheese Coney flavored Slim Jim, which features 11 grams of protein per stick and is available in individually wrapped, Monster-sized 1.94-ounce sticks. The new meat sticks are available at select convenience stores and retailers nationwide.

“For the first time ever, we’re taking a beloved entrée flavor, the Chili Cheese Coney, and creating a tasty, craveable snack,” said Lori Abou Habib, chief marketing officer for SONIC.

“Our fans expect bold flavor when they snap into a Slim Jim,” said Spencer Fivelson, brand director for Chicago-based Conagra Brands. “An innovative partner such as SONIC was perfect for a new addition to our line of Monster sticks, delivering the iconic taste of their Chili Cheese Coney in an exciting new way.”

