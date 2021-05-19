Wrangler Launches All Terrain Gear Line for Women



Casual apparel company Wrangler has launched All Terrain Gear by Wrangler (ATG) for women, extending the momentum of the original collection to female consumers seeking to unplug, connect with friends and family, and find comfort in the outdoors, according to the Greensboro, N.C.-based company. Building on the brand’s men’s line, which launched in 2019 and has seen double-digit category growth, ATG by Wrangler now provides versatility, moveability and price accessibility to women seeking sensibility and effortless style in their wardrobe staples, the company said.

“We knew when we launched the men’s line in late 2019 that we wanted to expand this collection to women, and our teams worked thoughtfully and diligently to understand what the female consumer wanted,” said Jenni Broyles, vice president and general manager of Wrangler.

The women’s ATG by Wrangler line features a high back waistband for coverage and comfort during movement and fabric properties like wicking, UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor), water repellency, quick dry and stretch, the company said.

New items and their features include: