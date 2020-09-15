WW International Launching Ready-to-Drink Coffee

Global wellness company WW International will launch a new ready-to-drink coffee online at the WW Shop and in WW Studios in mid-October.

Initially available in two flavors, Café Latte and Mocha Latte, each single-serve can has added protein and a rich and creamy flavor. Additionally, each can contains only 3 SmartPoints per serving, lower than the marketplace average of 8 SmartPoints.

“Our members love coffee — it is actually the most tracked beverage in the WW app — and consumer demand for convenient, ready-to-drink coffees continues to increase,” said Jaclyn London, head of nutrition and wellness at WW. “The new WW lattes are made with simple ingredients, packed with protein, have 20% of the Daily Value for calcium and are significantly lower in added sugar compared to popular drinks at cafes and chains.”

Key product benefits for the WW ready-to-drink coffee include:

• Similar caffeine content to a cup of coffee (80-85 grams).

• Good source of protein (11 grams) and fiber (3 grams).

• Sweetened with 100% cane sugar.

• No artificial colors, sweeteners, flavors or preservatives.

• Can be served over ice or straight from the can, refrigeration optional.