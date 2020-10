Yasso Frozen Greek Yogurt has unveiled its latest innovation, Frozen Greek Yogurt Sandwiches. The “better-for-you” product comes in three flavors including mint chocolate chip, vanilla bean and peanut butter.

The sandwiches are made with real Greek yogurt and contain 100-140 calories per sandwich and 4 grams of protein. The launch comes on the heels of the launch of the Boulder, Colo.-based company’s Dipped Greek Yogurt Bars in May.