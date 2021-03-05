Zouz Teams with Beyond Meat on New Line

Zouz has launched a line of ready-made, plant-based, globally inspired frozen foods featuring Beyond Meat.

Entrepreneur Tarik Batal and his family launched Zouz during the pandemic. The frozen food line features products made with a medley of fresh vegetables and Beyond Beef, Beyond Meat’s 100% plant-based ground beef.

The company said its products are “inspired by foods that people already love and hold dear — their own cultural cuisines.” Batal’s jumping-off point for the line is popular Asian-inspired dishes, including plant-based potstickers, mochi balls and spring rolls “that mimic the tastes that have been handed down through generations without the use of animal protein.”

“Our product roadmap celebrates our country’s diversity through food with international meals and snacks to be enjoyed at home,” Batal said. “On our journey, we have focused on premium quality, innovation and sustainability. This led us to partner with Beyond Meat, an industry pioneer in plant-based meat whose protein products are made without GMOs or bioengineered ingredients.”