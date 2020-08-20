Type to search

How to Help Your Team Navigate Disruptions

John Krukowski August 20, 2020
First comes the disruption. Next, your people become stressed out — because that’s what people do in a disruption. Then, quality starts to drop. Finally, you (also stressed) start to remind everyone how important quality is and try to back it up with training resources. The result: Quality continues to slide.

Wait a minute — you did what any good leader would do in this situation, right? So why didn’t it help?

If it makes you feel any better, you are not alone. In a recent survey, Gartner Inc. found the approach described above often has “little to no impact” on employees.

“More than 70% of survey respondents said that messages about the importance of multiple competing priorities all increased during a disruption. That’s why just reinforcing the importance of quality falls on deaf ears,” said Bryan Klein, research director with the Gartner Supply Chain Practice. “It’s the same with quality tools. As priorities and circumstance change during the disruption, employees are unsure whether the tool is still relevant — and stop using it.”

How do you get through to them? Gartner suggests you help your team members prioritize.

“It helps when senior leaders acknowledge the tensions between priorities,” Klein said. “There’s power in knowing that employees aren’t expected to optimize multiple priorities at the same time. At times it’s OK to decide between priorities, such as decreasing speed-to-market in the face of a significant cost reduction.”

Rather than expecting workers to behave as if every single thing is priority No. 1, it helps to employ a triage system that in effect ranks tasks’ importance. Also important is making sure they are equipped to make decisions rather than waiting for you or another manager to step in every time. Of course, that’s hard: Gartner said its research found fewer than 25% of people “seek guidance from quality leaders before making a difficult trade-off decision.”

If you are facing a situation like this at work, then hopefully you will have straightened it out by early October, when Gartner said it will discuss the topic in more depth at its virtual Gartner Supply Chain Symposium/Xpo. But if you’re still trying to coax people out from below their desks, there is another one scheduled in early November, too.

 

