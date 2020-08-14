Lowe’s Builds on its Distribution Capabilities

iStock/Eric Broder Van Dyke

Responding to growth in home improvement projects and demand for direct-to-consumer delivery, Lowe’s Companies this week announced a continuing expansion of its supply chain capabilities.

During the next 18 months, Lowe’s plans to open 50 cross-dock delivery terminals, 7 bulk distribution centers and 4 e-commerce fulfillment centers. One of the fulfillment centers will open in October in Mira Loma, Calif. Lowe’s said the facility will improve two-day delivery options to nearly 100 percent of its customers nationwide.

Mira Loma will be the company’s second direct fulfillment center opened so far. All of these developments are part of a $1.7 billion investment plan to expand Lowe’s distribution network. Already under this initiative, the Mooresville, N.C.-based company has unveiled 13 new facilities across the United States.

“Providing customers more ways to shop has never been more important, and today’s update on the progress made in our supply chain transformation highlights our ongoing and unyielding commitment to enhancing the customer experience in this new era,” said Don Frieson, Lowe’s supply chain EVP. “Opening these new facilities will allow our stores to operate more efficiently through improved flow management and inventory visibility, and improve the customer experience with more predictable deliveries, better in-stock rates and faster fulfillment options.”

