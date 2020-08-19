Maybe Things Would Be Different if ‘Joker’ Had Won?

iStock/Naeblys

Do you recall what was on your mind a little more than six months ago?

Were you thinking of getting out to the local megaplex to finally see that odd South Korean movie generating a lot of buzz? (No way this thing can win an Oscar. I don’t even know if it’s horror or comedy or what!) Or, were you dreaming of the baseball season starting as scheduled on March 26? (It’ll be awesome to be shoulder to shoulder with thousands of excitable strangers again!)

Like many people, you were probably aware of a new virus spreading around the world, but thought, seriously, how bad could this thing get?

We now know the answers to those questions: Best Picture. Pushed to July 26. Real bad. We were all caught by surprise, to say the least.

And that includes our organizations’ supply chains.

A new study found that only 10% of organizations felt their supply chains had been “fully prepared” for the pandemic’s Big-D disruption. And this was despite most organizations judging their supply chains’ “maturity level” as either “high” or “highest.” (Maybe it’s kind of like how parents like to think their kids are way above average?)

Even now, companies are of different minds on how to respond to this disruption. “It’s clear the pandemic has forced manufacturing organizations into two distinct operating modes,” said Paul Noble, founder and CEO of Verusen, a data management technology company that sponsored the study. “Either they’re focused solely on countering the daily demand shifts with a ‘keep the boat afloat’ mindset where they only spend on critical, must-have materials, or they’ve committed to reshaping themselves to better protect their supply of raw materials and components to build a more resilient supply chain that’s architected more regionally than globally.”

Verusen found that in the early weeks of the crisis, the No. 1 priority for supply chain organizations was to “preserve cash and manage working capital. However, in looking toward a post-COVID-19 landscape, the focus areas have shifted to managing Tier-1 supplier risk and workforce planning.” They’d be wise to focus on lower-tier suppliers, too. But that exercise might be difficult for some — the survey also found that a majority of organizations are still dependent on spreadsheets.

“While our research showed that only one-third of supply chains were already using AI for optimization of materials data and inventory prior to the pandemic, we expect that utilization to increase dramatically as organizations look for technologies that offer the necessary speed, scale and financial return to build a more resilient supply chain,” Verusen CRO Jeff Wilson commented.

Verusen said the full report can be downloaded here.