2020 Kicked Delivery to the Curb, Where It’s Likely to Stay

iStock/arlutz73

Most of us hope 2021 will be a much more user-friendly year than its predecessor turned out to be. But at least in one area of the B2B and B2C worlds, it looks like it will be more of the same. The good news, however, is that organizations are making progress in adjusting to this new normal.

“We expect a continuation of many 2020 trends, particularly high e-commerce demand and thus increased demand for small parcel delivery providers,” declared a November “Hot Topics” report released by the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals (CSCMP). “But it will come at a price as shipping rates increase.”

This will require companies, particularly retailers, to get a better understanding of their shipping costs, if they haven’t already done so. It also means some of the practices they began to implement in 2020 will become institutionalized.

“According to John Haber, CEO of Spend Management Experts, shippers need to understand all of their costs associated with shipping parcels and all other cargo,” the CSCMP report noted. “In such a volatile market where unknowns outnumber the certainties, shippers need to mitigate risks and adapt quickly. This means having visibility into information and investing in tools to analyze the information and data. To mitigate high shipping costs, retailers will continue to invest in omnichannel solutions, linking their online presence to the physical store. For example, services such as buy online/pickup in store (BOPIS) and curbside deliveries have been embraced by retailers and consumers alike.”

Kohl’s, Best Buy, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Bed Bath & Beyond were among retailers that introduced curbside service this year, sometimes with spectacular results. “During the second quarter, Target’s curbside pickup service grew 730 percent over the same quarter in 2019,” CSCMP said. “Best Buy’s second-quarter online revenue increased 242 percent, and about 41 percent of those online sales were filled either through buy online and pickup in store or curbside pickup options.”

CSCMP cited a survey in which a majority of consumers said they planned to continue to use the curbside pickup option post-pandemic when delivery isn’t available or they feel it is not fast enough.

“However, the biggest unknown expectation for 2021 is the COVID-19 vaccine[s], which will present a number of supply chain challenges,” the report said. “All modes of transportation are expected to be impacted as well as warehousing and the last mile. UPS and FedEx will play a vital role in the distribution of vaccines. But at what expense to their other customers? Will there be enough capacity for all customers, and if so, at what cost to other shippers?”

The CSCMP Hot Topics report can be downloaded here.