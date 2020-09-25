6 Steps to Greatness

iStock/marchmeena29

How do you achieve supply chain greatness?

Malcolm Gladwell famously wrote that 10,000 hours of practice “is the magic number of greatness.” Maybe, maybe not. But you and your team probably don’t have a spare 10,000 hours to make sure your chain is perfectly resilient, even if you never take another day off.

A more practical approach might be to learn from the recent observations of McKinsey & Co. about “How Great Supply Chain Organizations Work.” McKinsey breaks it down into 6 “success drivers,” and we can all agree that 6 is much more manageable than 10,000 — unless you decide to multiply 6 by 10,000, and that’s a sign you might want to cut down on the caffeinated beverages.

McKinsey said high-performing organizations display these features:

End-to-end coordination — These companies invest in “formal structures, roles and processes to coordinate and share knowledge across business units, functions and sites.”

Formal documentation of critical processes and decision rights — We all knows what happens when people operate on assumptions. Instead, “process harmonization … can go a long way to creating a baseline understanding on who does what, so that cross-functional and cross-unit coordination becomes easier.”

Aligned performance metrics –– You can’t fix something if you can’t measure it, but conversely, it won’t help matters if different units in your company can’t agree on the measurements.

Social cohesion — Your team(s) need to be in regular communication to stay in synch. When so many of us are working remotely, this can be a challenge.

Career mobility –– Does your organization offer assistance with professional development? Is there a career path at the company?

Capability development — Employees can’t achieve greatness if they don’t have the right skills.

Is your company missing some or all of these success drivers? If so, where do you start the process of implementing them? “Many organizations find it useful to begin with rapid, fact-based assessment of their current processes, capabilities and structures, comparing them to the approaches adopted by the highest-performing organizations, and checking their alignment with the company’s overall strategic intent,” McKinsey said. “Where the assessment indicates opportunities to improve, it is time to adopt an agile mindset.”

The full McKinsey paper can be read here.