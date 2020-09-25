All’s Fair in Supply Chains and War

iStock/Leks052

The people you share living and work space with during this pandemic — perhaps a partner, kids and dog or cat — might not have a clue about what you do all day in your home office (i.e., the kids’ old playroom). But you and we both know what you are really doing. You are preparing for war.

Sort of.

Given the risks facing today’s complex supply chains, your organization needs a strong command-and-control structure with its own equivalent of a “war room” to game out the next threats it could face, notes Reuters Events. So, while you don’t need to start digging foxholes in the backyard, it does help to borrow some ideas from the military to help you prepare for future disruptions, big or small. Because there will always be another disruption.

In a new briefing, Reuters Events cites research from McKinsey & Co. that noted that more frequent disruptions are to be expected. Even if there isn’t another economy-crashing pandemic in our future — and we hope there is not — a new natural disaster or trade dispute is bound to come along to muck things up. Or, your next “battle” might be sparked by a supplier’s financial problems.

All those disruptions take a toll, and your shareholders probably want to know you’re doing everything you can to reinforce the company against their threats. “Given the frequency of disruptions that occur, the average company can expect to lose about 40-45% of one year’s EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortisation) over the next decade,” McKinsey observed.

Disruptions can be costly and break out on either the supply or demand sides. That requires eternal vigilance, sort of like the crew in a missile silo. “It’s important not to see a ‘war room’ as somewhere you only visit in times of crisis,” Phil Roe, a DHL chief customer officer and strategy director told Reuters. “A strong central function with effective oversight and control is essential all the time, and it’s only by being alive to the potential obstacles that a business can truly work towards minimizing their impact.”

