And How! 2020 Proved We Need a ‘Fresh Approach to Logistics Planning’

A year ago, Fortune asked readers to share their thoughts on what the coming year might bring for the business world. “According to your predictions, 2020 will be a wild ride,” the magazine noted in a post to its website on Dec. 17, 2019.

Wild? Little did they know!

Fortune readers were “bullish” on the adoption of technologies such as AI and blockchain in 2020 (a safe bet) and some speculated about the landscape for IPOs and acquisitions. A couple forecasted that Apple would acquire Tesla. One wise guy (there’s always one of those, even among readers of business websites) predicted that WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann would be revealed to be a character played by Sacha Baron Cohen. Crazy!

Turns out — beyond the obvious trends like the inexorable adoption of smarter technology tools — nobody could really say how “wild” 2020 would be. And if they could, they’d probably want to roll back the calendar to a more sane year, like 1406, 1852 or you name it.

Fortune‘s exercise was mostly tongue-in-cheek, but it in its own way it drew attention to the difficulty of reading tea leaves. And, as we try to catch a view of what’s ahead in 2021 from the smoldering wreckage of 2020, it’s clear that the challenge has gotten tougher.

“Executives acknowledge that forecasting in 2021 needs to look different,” declared a McKinsey & Co. article that dropped this week. “Given the threat of disruption, 60 percent of our respondents in a recent budgeting and planning survey are building multiple [three or more] forecast scenarios for next year and 91 percent agree that their company’s monthly reviews need to look different,” McKinsey reported. What is called for, it said, is a “fresh approach to logistics planning in 2021.”

The article acknowledged that “many logistics companies have implemented relatively sophisticated forecasting processes and models. However, the pandemic has increased the margin of error of many of these models, and continuing to use them this year could lead to underutilization, lost revenue or lost market share.”

To help you plan for 2020, even if your crystal ball is cracked and foggy, McKinsey offered these six steps to follow:

Build your organization’s recover strategy in a way that will allow it to steer through the inevitable trade-offs it will need to make. This will help you determine the most important business metrics for 2020.

Use the right drivers for your forecasting model.

Set and communicate targets.

Create the first version of your budget and plan.

Set up regular (and better) reviews. “Reviews should probably happen more frequently [than monthly] and with more granularity than in prior years,” McKinsey advised.

Ensure key enablers are in place.

“Planning and forecasting without a reliable baseline represents the new way of working for almost all logistics companies,” McKinsey said. “Although the sector has rebounded from previous crises, the extent of uncertainty today means that forecasts for next year that are built on conventional models are no longer reliable.”

