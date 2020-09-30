Are You Taking Care of the Most Important Supply Chain Link?

iStock/penguiiin

That would be you, of course.

As you know, we spend a lot of time these days talking about adding resilience to our supply chains. But a recent blog got me thinking that it is not just organizations that need to improve their resiliency — people need to work on it, too, and maybe more than we have in a long time. And, that could extend up and down your own personal “supply chain,” starting with the first tier of your family, then moving out to coworkers, friends, colleagues — all the way to “Tier 3,” the friendly masked person who sells you coffee every morning at Dunkin’ Donuts or whatever your daily routine is.

If you and the links in your own chain aren’t able to withstand and bounce back from adversity, then how effective can we be at fixing our challenges at work? Blogging this week for the Harvard Business Review, Marcus Buckingham described studies that his team at the ADP Research Institute have conducted into the subject of “What Really Makes Us Resilient?” They’ve learned at least a couple of things worth sharing.

One is that most of us could be doing a lot better. ADP found that only 19% of workers could be described as “highly resilient.”

What is the secret of the 19%? Buckingham wrote that several factors determine how resilient people are. The one that I found most interesting is something that he admitted he found counterintuitive. He had expected people who had direct experience with COVID-19 in a loved one or coworker would be less resilient — that’s a lot of stress, after all, and it can take a toll.

Actually, the opposite was true and the people who had the closest experience with the illness, short of being sick themselves, were actually the most resilient — by a factor of 3.9 times, in fact.

“This strongly suggests that we discover our resilience only when we are forced to meet unavoidable suffering full in the face,” Buckingham said. “It’s when we face that reality, and see ourselves and how we respond to it, that we find the basis for resilience. The real is almost always less scary than the imagined, and the reality of the disease helps you with knowing what you’re capable of, which is strengthening.”

Another finding was that the more ways we are impacted by a threat and the more changes it forces on us, the more resilient we become. In the case of the pandemic, these changes could include being furloughed, sheltering in place or being forced to increase our use of new technologies.

“What was surprising was that some people had experienced more than five of these changes,” he wrote. “Those that did were not only more convinced that these changes would be permanent, but they were also 13 times more likely to be highly resilient. In other words, if you had been forced to absorb significant changes in your work [then] you had increased levels of resilience. In fact, the more changes you had to absorb, the more resilient you were.”

I think the lesson here is that we are tougher than we probably think. We naturally try to avoid threats, but we’re also wired to work through challenges and find solutions. Other factors that influence our bounce-backability include “loving what you do” and the level of trust you feel, particularly in your senior leaders. It’s hard to keep your chin up if you feel they don’t have your back, which is something to keep in mind with your own direct reports. Give it to them as straight as you can, and make sure they know what steps you are taking to address challenges.

“We humans do not function well when our senior leaders gloss over the reality,” Buckingham observed. “We don’t need them to sugarcoat in order to make us feel better. It won’t. It is far more frightening, and damaging to the psyche, to downplay tough or dark realities, or to pretend they don’t exist, because then we allow our imaginations to run riot, and who knows what kind of demons we can conjure in our mind’s eye.”

The last mile is important but you and the people in your life should come first in your priorities.

The reason for my little digression here (other than I once minored in sociology so this sort of stuff geeks me out) is that I hope you are taking care of yourself as well as you can during these turbulent times. Yeah, the last mile is important but you and the people in your life should come first in your priorities.

As a leader yourself, you can influence the resiliency of others by adopting the best practices of accepting that some setbacks are inevitable and that communicating as frankly as you can will go a long way to building not only your own resiliency but that of everyone in the supply chain of your life.

Buckingham wrote movingly about a friend of his who has struggled with ALS for more than a decade. He marveled at her resilience, even now that she has to communicate through a eye-powered talking machine. “There are so many things I can’t do, Marcus,” she told him. “But why bother looking at those? Instead I spend all my time focused on those few things I can do. I can still love my husband. I can still love my kids. I’m still here.”

The HBR blog can be read here. More on ADP’s research into resiliency is found here.