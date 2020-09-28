Baby, It’s Cold Inside

iStock/sorn340

What do these seemingly random factoids have in common?

Online grocery sales are expected to grow 40% in 2020.

Kroger Co. and Ocado Group Plc this summer announced plans to build automated e-commerce fulfillment centers in the West, Pacific Northwest and Great Lakes regions, at a time when cold storage vacancies average below 10%.

Meanwhile, there is growing pressure to keep the food supply chain moving, with an emphasis on the middle and last miles, and 3PL companies have a growing presence in this sector.

To JLL, those are among the trends driving construction of new cold storage facilities or conversions of older ones in the United States, where nearly 80% of cold storage facilities were built before 2000. “These second-generation cold storage buildings have inefficient structures and older systems that lack the functionality needed for newer demand,” JLL noted.

Likewise, converting older non-cold storage warehouses to handle cold storage is not always a viable solution. According to JLL, those structures often lack the ceiling height and column spacing to maximize the stacking and racking of food products.

That can leave new construction as the most viable option to meet cold storage needs, although these facilities are about twice as costly to build as conventional warehouses. “With limited cold storage facilities, it is next to impossible to accommodate the [U.S.] population right now,” the real estate and investment firm said. “JLL’s industrial research team predicted this increased demand for cold storage warehouses back in November 2014. With the current pandemic bringing a heightened focus on e-commerce, food, medicines and other major players in the cold storage arena today, it’s time to explore this topic again.”

JLL explores the topic in a recent report, “Cold Storage in the Post-COVID Economy.” The paper concludes: “The storage sector feels very similar to where the last-mile space was just five years ago: on the cusp of a rapid expansion of strategy and space utilization that will alter the way consumers receive orders from retailers.”