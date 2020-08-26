Best Buy to Elevate Supply Chain Capabilities

iStock/miromiro

When your domestic online sales increase 242% in a single quarter while your brick-and-mortar stores sales grow a “mere” 5.8% in the same period, it’s bound to get you thinking.

And what Best Buy is thinking is that it’s time to start repurposing stores to better meet the expectations of today’s shoppers. Discussing her company’s Q2 performance, CEO Corie Barry said the electronics retailer next month will begin converting about 250 stores to handle expanded roles as e-commerce shipping hubs. That’s about one-quarter of Best Buy’s total stores.

“It’s not about less stores,” CNBC reported that Barry said. “It’s probably about using stores differently and meeting the customer where they want to be met.”

Overall, Barry called Best Buy’s Q2 performance “strong” considering that it, like other retailers, had to adjust to pandemic-imposed restrictions. “Products that help people work, learn, connect and cook at home, like computing, appliances and tablets, were the largest drivers of our sales growth for the quarter,” she said in a statement. “Trends across most categories and services improved materially throughout Q2 as we opened our stores more broadly for shopping, especially categories like large appliances and home theater that benefit from more experiential shopping.”

Moving forward, Best Buy CFO Matt Bilunas said the retailer will “continue to weigh many factors including potential future government stimulus actions, the current shift in personal consumption expenditures from areas like travel and dining out, the possible depth and duration of the pandemic, the risk of higher unemployment over time and the availability of inventory to match customer demand.” That’s a good summary of the many challenges facing retailers, who not long ago were most concerned with making sure they had enough of this season’s hot new product or fashion in stock.

Best Buy’s announcement came during the same month when a major report noted that “the [retail] market is transforming, with consumers driving the change. They want agility, flexibility, speed and convenience. An efficient supply chain will be the critical growth enabler for both retailers and manufacturers. Retailers must elevate [their] supply chain capabilities to serve the needs of today’s consumers while efficiently managing the costs required to do so.”