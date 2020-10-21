Best Practices to Help Develop Your Best Team

iStock/heyengel

We assume your team is already battle-tested. But is it prepared for the new challenges that lie ahead?

Supply chain professionals need to exhibit a level of adaptability to changing priorities and new technologies like never before. If your company doesn’t have the budget to hire new talent, Gartner suggests four best practices to raise the game of your current workforce.

“Despite the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, many companies are moving forward with their digital objectives or even accelerating the automation of their supply chain,” said Caroline Chumakov, principal analyst with the Gartner Supply Chain Practice. “This means that the war for talent with skills in fields such as machine learning and artificial intelligence will continue. Rather than fighting to compete, many chief supply chain officers will look to make do with what they have and work to improve the digital dexterity and data literacy of their existing workforce.”

Gartner recommends you focus on these four areas:

Work design — Their jobs are complex enough. To help supply chain professionals perform better, focus on simplifying processes and eliminating less-important tasks. “When we design work to be simple and, thus, reduce complex expectations of talent, it will be easier to plug employees into work throughout the organization,” Chumakov said. Digital capabilities — Only 27% of supply chain leaders say they have all the talent they need to meet current performance requirements, according to Gartner. You must advocate for the training they need to work in an increasingly digital environment. Network-driven development — Your department needs that special animal known as a “connector manager.” This is someone who can share knowledge in their area of expertise while connecting employees to others in the organization who are better suited to address other questions. (Maybe that person is you?) Experiential learning — “For more complex capabilities,” Chumakov explained, “70% of learning should be experiential: on-the-job development through interventions like learning-based career paths, stretch assignments and action learning groups. Only 10% is formal training. The remaining 20% of learning should be focused on relationship-based learning via peer interactions and coaching.”

To learn more, sign in to access Gartner resources here.